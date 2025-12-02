Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters
Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that Columbus added forward Luca Del Bel Belluz on emergency recall from Cleveland. In seven appearances for Columbus this year, Del Bel Belluz posted 0-1-1 with two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 5-6-11 in 11 AHL games with Cleveland.
A 6'1", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 22, was selected by Columbus in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 1, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In 23 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz supplied 3-7-10 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating. In 130 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz registered 41-54-95 with 24 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and was named to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.
Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Utah Recalls Daniil But, Assigns Dmitri Simashev and Kevin Rooney to Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- League-Leading Griffins Set to Battle Cleveland, Toronto - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - AHL
- Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Barracuda Forward Igor Chernyshov Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - San Jose Barracuda
- Dynamic Rookie Duo Igniting Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Jose's Igor Chernyshov Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - AHL
- Oliver Bonk Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Defenseman Jack Rathbone Launches 'Jack's Pack' Program in Partnership with Every Tree - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Stand Among League's Best at the Start of December - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2025-26 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Acquire F Akil Thomas from Los Angeles Kings - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters
- Monsters Embrace Holiday Spirit During Season of Giving with Physicians Ambulance
- Monsters Fall to Wolf Pack 3-2
- Monsters Comeback Battle Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Wolf Pack
- Monsters Serve up 3-1 Victory against Americans