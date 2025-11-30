Monsters Fall to Wolf Pack 3-2

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-9-4-0) 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-6-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Corson Ceulemans put home a marker at 11:38 of the middle frame with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Tate Singleton. Hunter McKown recorded a tally at 16:21 off feeds from James Malatesta and Will Butcher sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-0. Hartford came out with a fight in the third period with goals from Gabe Perreault at 11:56, Trey Fix-Wolansky at 12:05 and Perreault again at 18:59 bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zack Sawchenko made 18 saves in defeat while Hartford's Spencer Martin made 35 saves for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 0 - - 2

HFD 0 0 3 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 37 0/3 3/4 19 min / 8 inf

HFD 21 1/4 3/3 17 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 18 3 2-1-2

HFD Martin W 35 2 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 6-6-3-1, 6th North Division

Hartford Record: 7-9-4-0, 6th Atlantic Division







