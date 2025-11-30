Monsters Fall to Wolf Pack 3-2
Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack (7-9-4-0) 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-6-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Corson Ceulemans put home a marker at 11:38 of the middle frame with helpers from Owen Sillinger and Tate Singleton. Hunter McKown recorded a tally at 16:21 off feeds from James Malatesta and Will Butcher sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-0. Hartford came out with a fight in the third period with goals from Gabe Perreault at 11:56, Trey Fix-Wolansky at 12:05 and Perreault again at 18:59 bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Zack Sawchenko made 18 saves in defeat while Hartford's Spencer Martin made 35 saves for the win.
The Monsters travel to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 2 0 - - 2
HFD 0 0 3 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 37 0/3 3/4 19 min / 8 inf
HFD 21 1/4 3/3 17 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 18 3 2-1-2
HFD Martin W 35 2 1-0-0
Cleveland Record: 6-6-3-1, 6th North Division
Hartford Record: 7-9-4-0, 6th Atlantic Division
