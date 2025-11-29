Griffins' Watson Suspended for One Game
Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident at the conclusion of a game vs. Iowa on Nov. 28.
Watson will miss Grand Rapids' game Sunday (Nov. 30) vs. Iowa.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025
- Forward Zac Funk Joins Hershey's Roster - Hershey Bears
- Griffins' Watson Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Wolf Pack Complete Set of Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Dyllan Gill from Syracuse Crunch to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Laval Rocket, Game 20 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors vs Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Recall Pinard, Loan Eisele to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Stumble Late Against Reign, Fall, 4-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.