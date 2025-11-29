Griffins' Watson Suspended for One Game

Published on November 29, 2025







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Austin Watson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident at the conclusion of a game vs. Iowa on Nov. 28.

Watson will miss Grand Rapids' game Sunday (Nov. 30) vs. Iowa.







