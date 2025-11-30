The Abbotsford Canucks Beat the Roadrunners in a Massive 5-2 Win
Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their back-to-back in Arizona with a commanding 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.
Jiří Patera rejoined the group and got the start in goal, matching up against Tucson's Jaxon Stauber. Josh Bloom and Arnaud Durandeau also returned to the lineup, bookending Chase Wouters, while Phip Waugh subbed in for Joe Arntsen on the blue line to round out the night's changes.
Tucson came out pressing, forcing Patera into several sharp stops early. Abbotsford had trouble generating chances in the opening minutes and fell behind around the eight-minute mark when Noel Nordh wired a shot from the right circle to make it 1-0 Roadrunners. The Canucks earned the first power play of the night but couldn't find traction-until late. A second Tucson penalty proved costly, and with 20 seconds left in the period Joseph LaBate jammed home a rebound on the man advantage to send the game into the intermission tied 1-1.
The second period saw momentum tilt toward Abbotsford. Both sides exchanged quality looks, but Patera and Stauber stood tall. Midway through the frame, Dino Kambeitz flipped the script, backhanding home a rebound from Vilmer Alriksson to give the Canucks their first lead of the night. A string of penalties late created some 4-on-4 action, but neither side broke through-closing out a true goaltenders' period with Abbotsford up 2-1 heading into the third.
The final frame was all Abbotsford. Danila Klimovich struck early, picking off a pass in the Tucson zone and burying his first of the season to extend the lead to 3-1. Five minutes later, Nils Åman got a piece of a point shot from Phip Waugh, tipping it home to make it 4-1. Another Roadrunners penalty opened the door again, and Klimovich wasted no time-scoring just two seconds into the power play off a clean faceoff win to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Tucson's Michal Kunc beat Patera with a goal in the final 30 seconds, but it was too little, too late. Abbotsford skated off with a 5-2 win and will head home for the holidays with momentum back on their side.
