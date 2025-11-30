Stars Open Road Trip with High-Scoring Win in Coachella Valley

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Jack Becker and Coachella Valley Firebirds' Tyson Jugnauth in action

(Texas Stars, Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds) Texas Stars' Jack Becker and Coachella Valley Firebirds' Tyson Jugnauth in action(Texas Stars, Credit: Coachella Valley Firebirds)

PALM DESERT, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, outscored the Coachella Valley Firebirds 5-3 on Friday night to open their two-week California road trip with a win at Acrisure Arena.

Texas got off to a fast start in their first game this season against a Pacific Division opponent. A little over seven minutes into the first frame, Antonio Stranges gloved down a loose puck in the neutral zone, fed Curtis McKenzie in the slot who left a backdoor pass for Harrison Scott to tap in the opening goal of the game.

Texas received a power play with three minutes to go in the first. Cameron Hughes threaded a pass to the crease for Artem Shaine who tipped it past Victor Östman to double the Stars lead.

As the second period began, Texas went to the penalty kill under 90 seconds in as Arttu Hyry was sent to the box for high-sticking. The Stars successfully killed the penalty, and 22 seconds later Hyry fed Tommy Bersgland at the point. The defenseman sent a hard shot off of Scott's stick to the back of the net to make it 3-0.

Soon after, Trey Taylor was called for boarding, but even that did not stop the Stars offense. Matthew Seminoff picked off a pass at center ice, racing ahead into the offensive zone. Seminoff whipped a backhand pass to Jack Becker who sniped it above a diving Östman to give Texas a 4-0 advantage on their first short-handed goal of the season.

Coachella Valley got one back with six minutes to go in the middle frame when Ben Meyers scored on a five-on-three power play to make it 4-1 going into the final period.

The Firebirds struck for the second time with six minutes gone in the third. John Hayden tipped a Tyson Jugnauth shot past Remi Poirier to cut the deficit to two. With six minutes to go, David Goyette wristed one from the right circle to make it 4-3.

With Coachella's net empty for an extra attacker, Michael Karow flipped an empty net goal from the Stars defensive zone to give Texas a 5-3 victory.

Poirier had 28 saves in the win for the Stars, and Östman had 20 saves in the loss for the Firebirds.

The Stars head to Ontario to face-off with the Reign Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Toyota Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.