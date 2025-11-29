Bears Recall Pinard, Loan Eisele to South Carolina

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled forward Simon Pinard from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have loaned goaltender Seth Eisele to South Carolina. The announcements were made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Pinard, 24, ranks third on the Stingrays in scoring with 15 points (6g, 9a) in 17 games this season.

He played last season under an AHL contract with the Henderson Silver Knights, appearing in four games, while playing the majority of the campaign on loan to the Tahoe Knight Monsters of the ECHL, where he finished second in team scoring with 64 points (33g, 31a) in 63 contests. Pinard's 33 goals led the first-year expansion club, and ranked third overall in the league. Pinard also paced Tahoe with nine power-play goals and six game-winners. Pinard added seven points (4g, 3a) in six playoff contests for the Knight Monsters.

The 5'10", 190-pound forward has appeared in 17 career AHL games with Henderson, recording one assist.

Eisele, has appeared in four games with the Stingrays this season, sporting a record of 3-0-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .886.

