Wolves Knock off Moose 4-1

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves made the penultimate stop on their five-game road trip when they faced off against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday in Winnipeg, Man.

Bradly Nadeau had two goals and an assist, Felix Unger Sorum a goal and an assist, Nikita Pavlychev scored and netminder Amir Miftakhov made 23 saves to propel the Wolves to a 4-1 victory. The win was the second in a row for the Wolves as they improved to 2-2-0-0 on the trip that will conclude Sunday in Manitoba.

The Moose took the lead when Kale Clague stepped out of the penalty box and scored on Manitoba's first shot of the game just 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the contest. After that, it was all Miftakhov and the Wolves.

Late in the opening period, the Wolves were skating on the power play when Nadeau gathered a cross-ice pass from Unger Sorum and ripped a shot from the left dot that sailed over the right shoulder of Manitoba netminder Domenic DiVincentiis. Unger Sorum and Domenick Fensore picked up assists on the score.

After a scoreless second, Nadeau struck again to put Chicago out in front. The winger cruised through the slot and redirected a shot from the point by Gavin Bayreuther that slipped by DiVincentiis. The tally that came 2:38 into the third was assisted by Bayreuther and was Nadeau's fifth of the season.

The Wolves extended the lead to 3-1 late in the third when Unger Sorum knocked in a rebound of a Nadeau shot. In addition to Nadeau, Dominik Badinka earned an assist on Unger Sorum's seventh goal of the season.

Pavlychev tallied the Wolves' fourth unanswered goal when he found the back of the empty net to cap the scoring. Noel Gunler had an assist and Fensore added his second helper of the contest.

DiVincentiis (26 saves) took the loss in goal for the Moose.

Chicago moved to 9-6-3-0 on the season while Manitoba fell to 10-8-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Manitoba to take on the Moose on Sunday (2 p.m.).







