Islanders Prevail in 3-2 Comeback Shootout Victory against Thunderbirds

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Springfield, MA - In a rematch from yesterday afternoon in Bridgeport, the Islanders were looking for redemption after dropping the home game against the Atlantic Division foes, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Just as the previous night, the game entered the final period all tied up but this time they needed a shootout to decide the winner and it was the Islanders who came up victorious in the 3-2 decision.

During the first period, forward Eetu Liukas helped the Islanders to a 1-0 lead as a shot by Liam Foudy sailed past goalie, Georgii Romanov and the off the body of Liukas at 13:16 for his second goal of the season. Bridgeport left the period up by a goal.

In the middle frame, Hugh McGing scored a shorthanded tally at 9:49 to tie the game at 1-1. We entered the third period all locked up like the previous game the night previous.

In the final period of regulation, the Thunderbirds took the lead at 9:55 when Juraj Pekarcik snuck the puck under the crossbar and into the net putting Bridgeport down 2-1. Luke Rowe tied the game at 18:11 with a bomb of a one-timer for his first of the season bring the game to a 2-2 tie.

As the game went to overtime, no one found the back of the net and the game ultimately was decided in a shootout. Chris Terry and Matthew Maggio helped with two goals while Henrik Tikkanen did his work in the crease stopping two of three shooters to give the Islanders two points and a 2-1 win.

The Islanders are back on the ice against the Utica Comets on Friday, December 5th at 7:00 PM before returning home for a 7PM game inside Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00 PM.







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.