Wolf Pack Complete Set of Transactions

November 29, 2025
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Additionally, Rangers Associate General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Zakary Karpa to the Bison.
Ollas, 23, has appeared in four games with the Bison this season. In that span, he has posted a record of 0-0-1 with an .880 save percentage and 4.57 goals against average.
A season ago, Ollas appeared in 33 games split between the ECHL's Bison and Worcester Railers. He posted a 10-9-2 record with the Railers and a 2-7-1 mark with the Bison.
The native of Linköping, SWE, was selected in the seventh round, 197th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Ollas made his AHL debut on Apr. 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. He made 14 saves to collect his first career AHL victory.
Karpa, 23, has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in 13 games with the Bison this season as a rookie.
The native of Greenwich, CT, spent the last four seasons at the NCAA level with Harvard University. With the Crimson, Karpa recorded 35 points (16 g, 19 a) in 117 games. He served as captain of the team for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).
Karpa was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
