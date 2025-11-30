Senators' Late Push Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to Bruins

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators centre Jan Jeník vs. the Providence Bruins

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Tim Austen - Freestyle Photography) Belleville Senators centre Jan Jeník vs. the Providence Bruins(Belleville Senators, Credit: Tim Austen - Freestyle Photography)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back at home to start a back-to-back Hockey Fights Cancer weekend matchup against the Providence Bruins, losing 6-3.

A lively CAA Arena saw the Senators generate some good pressure, though the Bruins would strike first. Ty Gallagher and Fabian Lysell combined to feed a streaking Patrick Brown, who cut in tight and slipped one through the five-hole to give Providence a 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, as the Senators answered with their first of the game. Just over halfway through the opening frame, Tomas Hamara's slick skating helped him find Lassi Thomson, who scored from a tough angle to tie it 1-1. Toward the end of the period, the Bruins regained the lead on the power play. Lysell added another assist as he worked the puck over to Frederic Brunet, who quickly fed Jacob Perreault for a one-timer. The initial shot was stopped, but Perreault buried his own rebound to make it 2-1.

The second period saw the Bruins' puck luck continue to go their way. A rush into the Senators' zone, led by Matthew Poitras and Dans Locmelis, created heavy pressure in front of the net, with the puck popping out to Perreault for his second of the game, putting the Bruins up 3-1. Providence added another with eleven seconds left to extend the margin. A point shot from Victor Soderstrom bounced around to Perreault, who found Poitras in front to bury his second of the year and make it a 4-1 game.

The final twenty minutes started off quietly, but Belleville cut the deficit on the power play. Stephen Halliday sent Arthur Kaliyev in alone on a rush, and he beat Michael DiPietro glove side to make it a 4-2 game. After another penalty, the Senators went right back to the power play and trimmed the gap to one. A high shot off Halliday's stick, followed by a scramble from Carter Yakemchuk, kicked out to an open Xavier Bourgault, bringing Belleville within 4-3. The momentum was short-lived, however, as Providence answered just over a minute later on a power play of their own. Quick passing from down low to the blue line by Soderstrom and Christian Wolanin set up Locmelis, who buried his second point of the night to restore a 5-3 lead. The Bruins added an empty net marker courtesy of Jake Schmaltz, for a final of 6-3.

Belleville will get right back at it in CAA Arena tomorrow for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop versus the Bruins to cap off their Hockey Fights Cancer weekend.

The Senators will move on into December and host the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) on the 3rd at CAA Arena for a 7:00 p.m. start.

Fast Facts:

#13 Xavier Bourgault scored his 8th of the season

#26 Carter Yakemchuk notched two assists

#27 Keean Washkurak got two shots on net

#29 Tomas Hamara added an assist

#33 Lassi Thomson scored a goal

#34 Stephen Halliday had two assists in his return

#43 Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.