Perreault, P-Bruins Top Senators

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Belleville, ON - Forward Jacob Perreault netted two goals and added an assist as the Providence Bruins topped the Belleville Senators 6-3 on Saturday night at CAA Arena. Matt Poitras and Dans Locmelis each posted a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell, Victor Soderstrom, and Christian Wolanin recorded two assists each.

How It Happened

Lysell chipped the puck ahead for Patrick Brown, who caught it in stride behind the defenseman and walked it towards the crease, before backhanding it under the goaltender's pads to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 13:14 remaining in the first period. Ty Gallagher received a secondary assist.

Lassi Thomson's wrist shot from the right circle found the top right corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 9:04 to play in the first frame.

Perreault one-timed a cross-ice feed at the bottom of the left circle that rebounded back out to his stick, before his second opportunity bounced off the goaltender's pads, off a defender's stick, and across the goal line for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 42 seconds left in the first period. Frederic Brunet and Lysell were credited with assists.

From the right post, Locmelis slid the puck across to a wide-open Perreault at the left post, where he tapped it into the open side of the net to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 12:45 remaining in the second period. Poitras received a secondary assist.

Perreault won a battle in the slot for the puck and chipped a backhanded pass to Poitras in the left circle, where he fired a shot inside the near post to give the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 11 seconds to play in the second frame. Soderstrom was credited with a secondary assist.

Arthur Kaliyev received a pass in the slot and fired a wrist shot past the glove of the goaltender for a power play goal to cut the Providence lead to 4-2 with 14:56 left in the third period.

Just 18 seconds later, Xavier Bourgault collected a rebound at the left post and flipped it across the goal line for a power play goal, shrinking the P-Bruins' lead to 4-3.

While on the power play, Wolanin sent a feed to Locmelis at the top of the right circle, where he walked it towards the slot and fired a wrist shot inside the right post to extend the Providence lead to 5-3 with 13:36 remaining in the third period. Soderstrom was credited with an assist.

Jake Schmaltz on the empty net with 1:59 to play, assisted by Riley Duran and Wolanin.

Stats

Brown's tally was the 100th of his AHL career and team leading ninth of the season.

Perreault has four points in his first four games as a Providence Bruin.

Wolanin has six assists in his last two games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 16 of 19 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots.

The power play went 2-for-2 and the penalty kill was 0-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 15-3-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Belleville to face the Senators on Sunday, November 30 at CAA Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.