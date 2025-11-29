Silver Knights Stumble Late Against Reign, Fall, 4-3

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 4-3, to the Ontario Reign on Friday night at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Five minutes into the contest, Ontario's Andre Lee scored the game's first goal while on the power play. The Reign would double their lead, 2-0, in the early goings of the second period when Taylor Ward netted his own power play goal. Moments later Henderson cashed in on their first power play opportunity when Matyas Sapovaliv scored from Trevor Connelly and Kai Uchacz. Four minutes later, Tanner Laczynski tied the game, 2-2. Nearing the end of the third period, Laczynski gave Henderson their first lead of the game, 3-2. The lead was short-lived as two-minutes later Ontario's Angus Booth brought the game back to even. Less than one minute later Cole Guttman retook the lead for the Reign, 4-3. The Silver Knights were unable to score with the goalie pulled making the final score 4-3.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 29 | 7 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Friday, Dec. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors

Saturday, Dec. 6 | 6 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights are headed north to Bakersfield for tomorrow's matchup with the Condors. The team will return to Henderson next weekend when the Condors come to Lee's Family Forum on December 5 and 6. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.







