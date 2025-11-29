Game Preview: Condors vs Knights, 7 p.m.

The Condors host the Henderson Silver Knights to close the month of November. Tonight is the team's 27th annual Teddy Bear Toss.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield remained the lone AHL team unbeaten in regulation at home on Saturday, but suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Ontario. Riley Stillman and Max Jones had the goals for the Condors, who fired just 15 shots in the game.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Over 203,000 people have attended Teddy Bear Toss in Condorstown (8,113 average). The team has collected 167,000 bears (6,423 average). Record wise, the Condors are 10-14-1 (one year not held due to postponed season). The team has not won on Teddy Bear Toss since 2019.

COULD BE QUICK

Two of the past three seasons have seen the goal scored in the first 2:50 of the first period. Alex Swetlikoff scored at 2:50 last season and Luke Esposito scored the quickest goal at:21 in 2022.

LOOKING FOR THE RECORD

Brad Malone's goal in 2017 set the team record for one Teddy Bear Toss with 10,549 bears collected.

WE LIKE IKE

Isaac Howard extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Saturday. He has seven points (2g-5a) in four games. The reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top NCAA collegiate hockey player had three points (2g-1a) in 17 games with Edmonton to start the season.

HUTSON AT TOPPING THE CHARTS

Quinn Hutson saw his six-game scoring streak end on Saturday, but he has 13 points (6g-7a) over his last seven games. Overall, his 16 points (8g-8a) on the season are tied for fourth in the AHL rookie scoring race and he is t-2nd with eight goals.

POWERED UP

On the year the team's power play is 9th at 24.6%. The penalty kill went 11/12 against the Reign in two games on the weekend.

SAMMY SIZZLING

Josh Samanski has an assist in four straight games at home. He has seven points (3g-4a) over his last seven games overall and 10 points (3g-7a) in 17 games on the season.

HENDERSON DOMINANCE

The Condors have owned the season series with the Silver Knights all time and especially at home. In the all-time series the Condors are 24-8-2 (.735%). At home, the team is 16-2-0 (.889%) and has won 14 straight against the Knights overall, including two earlier in the month.

SEVEN GAME SET

From now through December 13, the Condors will exclusively see Henderson and the Tucson Roadrunners. Over that span the team will play the Knights four times and Roadrunners on three occasions.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 7-0-3 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 6-0-1 (.929) and have outscored the opposition 29-18 at Dignity Health Arena.

UP NEXT

Tucson is in town on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. Weiner Wednesday. Hot dogs are just $2 all night!

CONDORS vs KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: 27th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. Bring two new stuffed animals to the game to throw on the ice after the Condors first goal for donation to the United Way of Central Eastern California (Kern County).

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







