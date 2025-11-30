Clague Scores Only Moose Goal in Setback to Chicago

Published on November 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (10-8-2-0) suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of the Chicago Wolves (9-6-3-0) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-1 victory over the Belleville Senators on Wednesday evening.

Kale Clague opened the scoring in an entertaining first period. Clague stepped out of the box following a penalty kill, and Isaak Phillips hit him with a pass up the middle. Clague picked his spot behind Amir Miftakhov, giving the Moose an early 1-0 lead. Chicago bit the Moose on the power play with four minutes left in the frame. Bradly Nadeau ripped a shot over the shoulder of Domenic DiVincentiis to level the score. DiVincentiis stopped eight shots in the frame, while Miftakhov turned away four.

There were no goals to be had in the second. The Moose came close several times, clanging iron three times in the period. Those attempts included a Danny Zhilkin shot that hit both posts and the crossbar. Miftakhov made nine saves for the Wolves, while DiVincentiis made 10 stops in the frame.

The Moose nearly grabbed the lead in the opening minutes of the third when Walker Duehr hit the post, and Miftakhov robbed Nikita Chibrikov in tight. Chicago broke the deadlock moments later as Nadeau got his second of the game with a deflection to make it 2-1. Felix Unger Sorum added a late tally of his own for some insurance, before Nikita Pavlychev iced a 4-1 victory for the Wolves with an empty-netter. Miftakhov made 23 saves in the win, while DiVincentiis turned away 26 shots.

Quotable

Moose head coach Mark Morrison (click for full interview)

"I thought it was pretty even right up until the end of the game. We had some great looks in the second period. One or two of those have to go into the net, and it's a different game."

Statbook

Kale Clague is on a three-game point streak (2G, 1A)

Isaak Phillips leads Moose defenders with seven assists and nine points

Domenic DiVincentiis made his fourth consecutive start (2-2-0)

