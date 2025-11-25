Domenic DiVincentiis Stops 31 in Loss

The Manitoba Moose (9-7-2-0) took their first loss in seven games on Tuesday morning, falling 5-2 to the Belleville Senators (10-7-2-0) at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off their sixth win in a row on Saturday afternoon, beating the Chicago Wolves 3-2.

Belleville enjoyed a big opening period on the scoreboard. Jamieson Rees opened the scoring midway through the frame, and less than three minutes later, Arthur Kaliyev extended the Senators' lead to 2-0. With time winding down, Oskar Pettersson made it 3-0 by tapping in a loose puck on the goal line. Mads Sogaard stopped all eight Moose shots in the period, and Domenic DiVincentiis made 11 saves.

Manitoba got one back 49 seconds into the middle frame. The puck popped way up in the air, and Walker Duehr batted it out front of the goal when it finally landed. Parker Ford was patiently waiting for the pass and beat Sogaard for his first goal of the season. Sogaard was able to fight off the other 11 shots he faced, including a couple in a mad scramble with the Moose on the power play. DiVincentiis was up to the task on the 11 shots he faced, the third consecutive period with exactly 11 saves for the sophomore goaltender.

Kale Clague wired a shot into the top corner 2:44 into the third period, bringing the nearly 7,000 kids in attendance to their feet. Oskar Pettersson provided the Senators some breathing room again, giving Belleville a 4-2 lead with 9:50 to go in the final period. Jorion Donovan iced the game with an empty netter in the late stages, handing the Moose their first loss since Nov. 7 in a 5-2 defeat.

"We're looking for a bounce back. We had a good little streak there, and we don't want to lose two in a row ever. We'll go back home, check out some video, and have a bounce-back game."

Walker Duehr has five points (3G, 2A) over his previous four games

Jaret Anderson-Dolan has five points (6A) through his past six games

Mason Shaw has four points (1G, 3A) through his past five games

Brad Lambert picked up an assist for his first point of the season

