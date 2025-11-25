Budweiser Clydesdales Coming to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday
Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are hosting the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales on Wednesday as part of the team's Winter Wonderland festivities at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Full Hitch Show will take place between 5:00-7:00 p.m. outside the east entrance of the arena, which will also host several other fan-favorite holiday activities, such as train rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus, s'mores and hot cocoa. The Texas Stars then take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m.
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the iconic symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances throughout Central Texas this week. These majestic "Gentle Giants" will be available for public viewing daily and special event appearances according to the schedule below.
"The Texas Stars are excited to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park." said Noel Kreger. "Working with our partners at Brown Distributing to coordinate an appearance of the iconic horses this season adds a level of excitement and holiday cheer to game day we cannot wait to help facilitate for our fans!"
The Clydesdales' visit to Austin is one of hundreds of appearances made annually by the Budweiser traveling hitches. For a complete schedule of their visit or for more information, contact Agnes Fuccello of Brown Distributing below.
About the Budweiser Clydesdales
Minimum age: 3 years Height: ~18 hands (~6 feet) at the shoulder
Weight: ~2,000 pounds
Bay coloring, four white legs, white blaze on face
Black mane and tail
Gentle temperament
Daily Consumption: 20-25 quarts feed, 40-50 lbs hay, up to 30 gallons water
Dalmatian Companions: Historically trained to guard horses and wagons.
