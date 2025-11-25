Blue Jackets Add Forward Luca Pinelli on Emergency Recall from Monsters
Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets added Cleveland forward Luca Pinelli to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland. In 13 AHL appearances for the Monsters this year, Pinelli supplied 5-5-10 with 18 penalty minutes.
A 5'9", 168 lb. left-shooting native of Stoney Creek, ON, Pinelli, 20, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 23, 2024 through the 2027-28 season. In 16 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2024-25, Pinelli tallied 5-7-12 with 22 penalty minutes and an even rating and added 2-2-4 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in six 2025 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters.
Prior to his professional career, Pinelli supplied 128-124-252 with 209 penalty minutes and a +26 rating in 246 career appearances spanning four seasons from 2021-25 and served as Ottawa's captain during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
