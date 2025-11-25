Belleville Jump Ahead Early, Hold off Moose for 5-2 Victory

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators headed out west to take on the Manitoba Moose in the first game of a back-to-back, securing a 5-2 win.

An early start for the Senators as the Moose hosted their school-day game, though Belleville quieted the crowd quickly. An offensive-zone faceoff win helped generate a point shot from Carter Yakemchuk, creating a rebound with Jamieson Rees on the doorstep to make it 1-0. Just under three minutes later, the Senators, after drawing multiple penalties, extended their lead. After a point shot, a digging Xavier Bourgault and Philippe Dauost helped pop a puck out to Arthur Kaliyev for his eleventh goal of the season and a 2-0 advantage. Belleville's pressure continued, as they were not done adding to their first-period push. Arthur Kaliyev and Jan Jenik picked up assists as Oskar Pettersson crashed the net and buried his fourth goal of the year, widening the lead to 3-0.

The second saw the Moose waste no time getting on the board, scoring just forty-nine seconds in. In a battle behind the net, Mason Shaw and Walker Duehr forced a turnover in front, and Parker Ford beat Mads Sogaard to cut the game to 3-1.

The third and final period started off with the Moose scoring for the second time in a row. Sustained pressure allowed Jaret Anderson-Dolan to connect with Kale Clague, adding his first point in eight games, trimming the deficit to 3-2. Though it took some time, the Senators restored their two-goal lead just over halfway through the period. Keean Washkurak helped force a turnover, leading to Mark Duarte feeding Pettersson in front for his second of the game and a 4-2 cushion. Jorian Donovan added in an empty tally to close out the game and seal a 5-2 victory.

The Senators will continue this matchup against the Moose tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. ET to finish off their back-to-back and a four-game road trip.

Belleville will travel back home and take on the Providence Bruins (AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins) for the first of two Hockey Fights Cancer games on November 29th at CAA Arena for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

Fast Facts:

#4 Cam Crotty got his third assist and fifth point of the season

#8 Mark Duarte got his first assist of the year

#10 Philippe Daoust scored, giving him four goals on the season

#11 Jorian Donovan chipped in with an empty net goal

#13 Xavier Bourgault had an assist and five shots on net

#19 Jamieson Rees scored giving him two goals on the year

#24 Jan Jenik got an assist

#26 Carter Yakemchuk picked up one assist

#27 Keean Washkurak notched in an assist

#32 Oskar Pettersson scored twice

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 31 of 33 shots

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored his 11th goal of the season while grabbing an assist

#48 Dennis Gilbert added an assist on the first goal of the game

The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.

