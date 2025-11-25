Tip-A-Griffin Back for 17th Edition on December 1

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 17th edition of the Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser will be held Monday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan. Players, coaches, and hockey operations staff members will help serve tables and bartend during the two-hour event.

Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction.

A raffle among the four locations (Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood) will feature an array of prizes from the Griffins, Grand Rapids Rise, West Michigan Whitecaps, Peppino's, Gun Lake Casino Resort, Pepsi, Applied Innovation, Dave & Buster's, Ferris Coffee, and more.

Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its previous 16 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $126,000 for various local charities.

The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (subject to change):

Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)

Katie Berglund - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Alex Doucet

Brian Lashoff - Assistant Coach

Gabriel Seger

Antti Tuomisto

William Wallinder

Jared VanZant - Physical Therapist

Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)

Tyler Angle

Sebastian Cossa

Sheldon Dries

Steph Julien - Assistant Coach

Alex Kannok Leipert

Marcus Kinney - Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Roope Koistinen - Goaltending Development Coach

Amadeus Lombardi

Dustin Tokarski

Dan Watson - Head Coach

Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)

Carson Bantle

Ondrej Becher

Austin Frank - Athletic Trainer

Kyle Hornkohl - Assistant Equipment Manager

Nolan Moyle

Michal Postava

Jack Rummells - Biomechanist/Sport Scientist

Jakub Rychlovsky

Eduards Tralmaks

Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)

Shai Buium

Brad Krakowitz - Video Coach

William Lagesson

John Leonard

Ian Mitchell

Dominik Shine

Brad Thompson - Equipment Manager

Jacob Truscott

Austin Watson







