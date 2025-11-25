Tip-A-Griffin Back for 17th Edition on December 1
Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 17th edition of the Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser will be held Monday, Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan. Players, coaches, and hockey operations staff members will help serve tables and bartend during the two-hour event.
Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction.
A raffle among the four locations (Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood) will feature an array of prizes from the Griffins, Grand Rapids Rise, West Michigan Whitecaps, Peppino's, Gun Lake Casino Resort, Pepsi, Applied Innovation, Dave & Buster's, Ferris Coffee, and more.
Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its previous 16 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $126,000 for various local charities.
The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (subject to change):
Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)
Katie Berglund - Assistant Athletic Trainer
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Alex Doucet
Brian Lashoff - Assistant Coach
Gabriel Seger
Antti Tuomisto
William Wallinder
Jared VanZant - Physical Therapist
Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)
Tyler Angle
Sebastian Cossa
Sheldon Dries
Steph Julien - Assistant Coach
Alex Kannok Leipert
Marcus Kinney - Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Roope Koistinen - Goaltending Development Coach
Amadeus Lombardi
Dustin Tokarski
Dan Watson - Head Coach
Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)
Carson Bantle
Ondrej Becher
Austin Frank - Athletic Trainer
Kyle Hornkohl - Assistant Equipment Manager
Nolan Moyle
Michal Postava
Jack Rummells - Biomechanist/Sport Scientist
Jakub Rychlovsky
Eduards Tralmaks
Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)
Shai Buium
Brad Krakowitz - Video Coach
William Lagesson
John Leonard
Ian Mitchell
Dominik Shine
Brad Thompson - Equipment Manager
Jacob Truscott
Austin Watson
