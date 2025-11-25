Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Romain Rodzinski to PTO

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Romain Rodzinski to a professional tryout contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Rodzinski, 23, has skated in 14 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL this season tallying two goals and three assists. Last season, he appeared in 27 games with the Stingrays, recording 21 points (8g, 13a) and a plus-29 rating, as the team claimed the Brabham Cup as the regular season point champions. Rodzinski also played in 19 games with the Idaho Steelheads posting three assists.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner has skated in 100 career ECHL games with the Stingrays and Steelheads since 2023 tallying 42 points (13g, 29a) and plus-23 rating.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.