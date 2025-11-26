Griffins Handle Stars in Midweek Opener

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 10-1 defeat to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Grand Rapids wasted no time getting started as Eduards Tralmaks tipped a Antti Tuomisto shot from the point past Remi Poirier just 15 seconds in to put the Griffins on the board.

The Griffins struck again with just over nine minutes to go in the first frame. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard found a loose puck in front to double the Grand Rapids lead. Shine potted another two minutes later to extend the lead to 3-0. Ben Kraws entered the game at 13:20 of the first to relieve Poirier.

With under a minute to go in the first frame, Tuomisto's shot from the point trickled past Kraws to give Grand Rapids a 4-0 advantage.

In the first three minutes of the second, Grand Rapids earned their first power play and capitalized, Shine scored his second just 2:38 into the middle frame. Justin Holl added another to the Griffins lead six minutes later. Shine scored his third with eight minutes remaining in the middle frame.

Just over eight minutes into the third, John Leonard's wrister tacked on an eighth for the Griffins. Tralmaks scored his second of the game four minutes later.

Antonio Stranges fired a pass to Kole Lind between the circles, his wrist shot got Texas on the board with 6:37 to go.

Tralmaks got his third with under two minutes to go to make it 10-1.

Poirier had 8 saves in the loss for the Stars, Kraws stopped 15 of 22 in relief in a no-decision. Sebastian Cossa had 19 saves in the win for the Griffins.

The Stars and Griffins clash again Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.