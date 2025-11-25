Syracuse Crunch to Host Ogre Night December 13

Published on November 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Ogre Night as part of the Crunch-Con Series on Saturday, Dec. 13 when the team takes on the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.

Ogres are like onions, they have layers - and so does Ogre Night at the Crunch. Don't go Far Far Away when you can head to the Upstate Medical University Arena for a night of Ogre-themed activities. Memorial Hall will host Fiona's Photo Area with an ogre ears balloon arch, Gingy's Gingerbread Men ornament decorating, Hey Now, You're an Artist area featuring coloring pages and Pin The Tail On The Donkey. Fans will also be able to enjoy songs from the Shrek movie soundtracks.

For your information, there's a lot more to Ogre Night than people think. All fans entering the arena will receive a special Wanted Poster featuring an ogre Crunchman. During the game, fans can participate in a Dragon's Egg Hunt. Ten golden eggs will be hidden around the arena for fans to find and bring to Guest Services for a signed puck.

Tickets for Ogre Night at the Crunch are on sale for $22 at www.syracusecrunch.com/ogre. Fans that purchase tickets will also be entered into a drawing for an Ogre Night Basket featuring Shrek Monopoly, a Shrek Mini Waffle Maker, Pancake/Waffle Mix and two tickets to each of the remaining Crunch-Con Nights - Wizarding Night on Jan. 24 and Star Wars Night on March 14. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $5 at Guest Services. Raffle tickets are cash only. A portion of the proceeds from Ogre Night tickets will also benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Fans can also attend Ogre Night by purchasing a Crunch-Con package. A Crunch-Con package will grant entry into the game along with additional offers, discounts and more. Learn more about Crunch-Con at www.syracusecrunch.com/crunchcon.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.