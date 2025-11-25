Roadrunners Unveil Vintage Jersey as Part of AHL's 90th Anniversary Celebration

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, unveiled a new vintage jersey today as part of the AHL's 90th Anniversary celebration.

The jersey, inspired by uniforms worn during the league's early years, features a classic design with "TUCSON" spelled diagonally across the chest and a laced collar, echoing the style of hockey sweaters from the 1930s.

"Being part of the AHL's 90th Anniversary season gives us an opportunity to connect the past and present of our league," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "This vintage design celebrates the roots of professional hockey while showcasing Tucson's identity in a timeless way."

A CLASSIC LOOK WITH TUCSON'S TOUCH

The primary color of the uniform is sand, giving it a true vintage appearance, complemented by maroon and copper striping - the Roadrunners' traditional team colors. Both the font and striping pay homage to classic hockey sweater designs from 90 years ago, while maintaining the team's modern brand identity.

A LEAGUE-WIDE CELEBRATION

The vintage jersey will be worn during four AHL Throwback Series games, when both teams will take the ice in their vintage uniforms. Tucson will wear the jersey twice at home at Tucson Arena and twice on the road throughout the season:

* Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. San Diego Gulls (Tucson Arena) * Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Colorado Eagles (Tucson Arena) * Wednesday, Feb. 25 at San Diego Gulls * Friday, Apr. 10 at Colorado Eagles

Fans will also be able to purchase the new vintage jersey and other 10th Anniversary merchandise at the Roadrunners Team Shop inside Tucson Arena on game days and online at Shop.TucsonRoadrunners.com.







