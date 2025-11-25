Game Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs San Diego Gulls

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (7-7-2-0) return to action Wednesday night as they host their division and I-8 Border Rival, the San Diego Gulls (6-5-5-0), at 7 p.m. AZT at Tucson Arena. The matchup is Tucson's third game in five days and marks the midpoint of its five-game homestand to close out November.

Wednesday is the first of eight meetings between the teams this season. San Diego will be back at Tucson Arena for another Wednesday night and holiday matchup on Dec. 31, followed by a two-game set Jan. 20-21. The series shifts to Pechanga Arena for four contests on Jan. 28, Feb. 25, Apr. 1 and Apr. 15.

Last season, Tucson held the edge in the season series with a 5-3-0-0 record, including wins in three of four games played at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners enter the night one point behind the Gulls in the Pacific Division standings. Tucson sits ninth with 16 points, while San Diego occupies eighth with 17.

Tucson is coming off back-to-back weekend series splits against the first-place Colorado Eagles. After dropping the series opener in Loveland on Nov. 14, the Roadrunners bounced back with wins on Nov. 15 (3-0) and Saturday (3-1) before falling 5-2 in Sunday's finale.

San Diego arrives in Tucson looking to snap a three-game skid-each loss coming by one goal, including two in overtime. The Gulls have been a strong road team early in the season, dropping just one of their first seven away games in regulation (2-1-4-0).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

HEBIG HEATING UP AND CLOSING IN

Cameron Hebig enters Wednesday's matchup tied with rookie standout Daniil But for the team lead in goals (8) and points (14). The forward has recorded five points (3g, 2a) in his last six games and continues to close in on several notable milestones. Hebig sits just two assists shy of 100 for his AHL career and is four assists away from tying Robbie Russo for fourth in franchise history (80). He also needs four points to match Michael Carcone for second on the Roadrunners' all-time scoring list (151) and is three goals shy of tying Michael Bunting for the most goals in team history (74).

DANIL DEALING

Rookie forward Daniil But carries a hot hand into Wednesday with four goals in his last five outings, including his eighth of the season Sunday in Colorado-tied for second among all AHL rookies. His 14 points rank seventh among league rookies, and Sunday's tally marked his first since recording a hat trick on Nov. 8 against Coachella Valley. The Yaroslavl, Russia native also leads Tucson in both home goals (7) and first-period goals (4).

ONYEBUCHI RETURNS, PERUNOVICH ROLLS ON

Montana Onyebuchi has made an immediate impact since returning to the lineup last weekend, posting points in both games (1g, 1a). The defenseman scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's contest, doing so in his 200th career AHL game, after appearing Saturday for the first time since Oct. 19. Fellow blueliner Scott Perunovich also had a point on Sunday (assist) and continues to pace the team with nine assists, a total that ranks tied for sixth among AHL defensemen heading into Wednesday's matchup.

Numbers to Know:

3 - Rookie Owen Allard brings a team-high three-game point streak into Wednesday's matchup, the longest of his AHL career. He has tallied four points (1g, 3a) over that span, recording an assist in each of the last three contests. Allard has factored into Tucson's opening goal in three straight games, including scoring the opener on Nov. 15 at Colorado and earning the primary assist on both Saturday and Sunday.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Wednesday's game will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey. Fans can also listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian.







