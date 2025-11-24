Onyebuchi Scores in 200th AHL Game, But Tucson Falls 5-2

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners' (7-7-2-0) two-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night with a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Eagles (13-4-0-1) at Tucson Arena. The teams combined for three goals in the opening five minutes, with rookie forward Daniil But providing Tucson's early answer after Colorado's goal in the opening minute.

The Roadrunners entered the third period trailing 4-1, but defenseman Montana Onyebuchi, skating in his 200th AHL game, pulled Tucson within two with his first goal of the season. The comeback bid fell short, however, as Colorado sealed the win with an empty-net tally in the final minute to split the weekend series.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta finished with 23 saves on 28 shots for Tucson.

NOTABLES

Tucson's 37 shots on goal Sunday set a new team season-high.

Cameron Hebig played in his 400th AHL game on Sunday.

Lleyton Moore skated in his 100th career pro game (54 AHL, 46 ECHL) on Sunday.

Rookie Daniil But's first-period goal was his eighth of the season, tied for second among AHL rookies, and his 14th point, tied for seventh among league rookies. He has four goals in his last five games.

Rookie Owen Allard recorded the primary assist on But's goal to extend his point streak to a season- and AHL career-high three games.

Allard has factored into Tucson's opening goal in three straight games, earning the primary assist on Saturday and Sunday and scoring the opener himself on Nov. 15 at Colorado.

Montana Onyebuchi has recorded a point (1g, 1a) in each of his first two games back after returning to the ice Saturday for the first time since Oct. 19 vs. Coachella Valley.

Scott Perunovich recorded his team-high ninth assist of the season on Onyebuchi's third-period goal. He is tied for the sixth most assists among AHL blueliners.

Ben McCartney recorded the secondary assist on Onyebuchi's third-period goal. It marked his second point in as many nights after scoring in Saturday's series opener. It was also his eighth assist of the season, which is tied for the second-most on the team.

Ben McCartney needs just one point to tie Lane Pederson for 4th all-time in franchise history (124).

Roadrunners defenseman Montana Onyebuchi celebrates after scoring his first goal of the season in his 200th career AHL game. (Kate Dibildox / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson didn't get the start it wanted, as Alex Barré-Boulet opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the game by knocking in a rebound from Luke Toporowski past Villalta.

The Roadrunners answered quickly, though. Just 50 seconds later, But fired a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Isak Posch to tie the game 1-1 at 1:49.

Colorado responded 35 seconds later when Reilly Connors finished a backdoor tap-in off a 2-on-1 feed from Jake Wise to put the Eagles back in front at 2-1 at 2:14.

Tucson nearly equalized again at 7:11, but Max Szuber's shot from the top of the left circle rang off the post.

At 8:16, a turnover in the Roadrunners' zone led to Tye Felhaber extending Colorado's lead to 3-1 with a quick shot past Villalta.

Tucson generated a quality chance late when Ryan McGregor was denied by Posch's right pad off a one-touch pass from Onyebuchi at 16:34.

The Roadrunners went into the first intermission trailing 3-1, but a late Colorado penalty put Tucson on the power play for the first time, which carried over into the second.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson generated the first quality look of the frame when Michal Kunc snapped a shot from the slot at 4:11, but Posch managed to get just enough of it with his blocker to keep it out.

Colorado extended its lead to 4-1 shortly after, as Barré-Boulet buried his second of the night with a sharp-angle, bar-down shot over the left shoulder of Villalta.

The Roadrunners pressed late in the period and came inches from cutting into the deficit. Szuber rang a shot off the right post from the left faceoff dot, and with five minutes remaining, Sammy Walker was denied on a point-blank chance by a sprawling Posch and his blocker.

Despite generating several late high-danger chances, Tucson couldn't solve Posch and trailed 4-1 after two periods of play.

THIRD PERIOD

Three minutes into the third, Villalta opened the frame with a key stop and snagged a backhand attempt from Ivan Ivan on an odd-man rush.

Tucson pushed back with sustained pressure in the Colorado zone, and at 6:59 Scott Perunovich executed a perfect fake to create space for Onyebuchi, who hammered a shot from the top of the left circle to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Colorado responded with another dangerous 2-on-1, but Villalta denied Barré-Boulet from the left circle and then flashed the glove on the rebound chance from T.J. Tynan.

Despite the Roadrunners' late surge, Felhaber sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:41 to put Colorado ahead 5-2.

UP NEXT

Tucson's homestand continues with a Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. AZT at Tucson Arena. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







