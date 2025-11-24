Nelson Records Three-Point Game in OT Loss to Calgary

Published on November 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Calgary Wranglers in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-4. Defenseman Ty Nelson put up a goal in two assists as the Firebirds earned a point in the defeat, moving their record to 8-5-3-0 on the season.

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first minute of the game. Eduard Sale won a battle in the corner and found Nelson at the blueline, firing the puck past Wranglers' goaltender Owen Say for his third goal of the season. Calgary netted a pair in the opening period before J.R. Avon tied the game with 36 seconds left in the frame. Jagger Firkus shot the puck on the net and Avon scooped up the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

The two teams traded powerplay goals in the second period as Eduard Sale followed up a J.R. Avon chance with his first goal of the season to give Coachella Valley a 3-2 lead. Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist on the powerplay strike at 8:22. Calgary countered when Martin Frk rifled a shot from the point to tie the game.

The Wranglers regained the lead as a shot from rookie forward Matvei Gridin leaked through Nikke Kokko just 1:13 into the third period. The Firebirds evened the score with 9:57 left in regulation thanks to a redirection from Ben Meyers. Meyers' tipped Nelson's shot from the right point past Say to make it a 4-4 game. John Hayden earned the second assist on Meyers' fourth goal of the season.

The game needed overtime to decide a winner and Rory Kerins won the game for Calgary, netting his second goal of the game 1:05 into the extra frame.

Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-1 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Wranglers 35-33. Nikke Kokko made 28 saves. The Firebirds now have earned points in eight of their last nine contests.

THREE STARS

3.) Ty Nelson (CVF) - Netted a goal and recorded two assists to secure his second three-point game of the season (Nelson's last three-point game was 11/11 vs. BAK)

2.) Matvei Gridin (CGY) - The 19-year-old rookie also had a three-point game with a goal and two assists.

1.) Rory Kerins (CGY) - Bookended the Wranglers scoring, picking up goals six and seven on the season. Kerins also had an assist for a three-point afternoon.

The Firebirds visit the San Diego Gulls this Friday, November 28th before returning home on Saturday, November 29th to host the Texas Stars. Head to Acrisure Arena early for Happy Hour at the Oasis (90 mins before puck drop). Game time is at 6 p.m.







