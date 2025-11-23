Jacob Truscott Recalled, Carter Gylander Reassigned to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday recalled defenseman Jacob Truscott from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Detroit Red Wings reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to Toledo from Grand Rapids.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through two games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has one assist, zero penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. Truscott has also appeared in four games with the Walleye, logging four assists, zero penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 3-0-1 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in four games. He is currently on an AHL-best three-game win streak with Grand Rapids from Nov. 12-22 with a 1.66 GAA and a .943 save percentage. Throughout seven AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses a 5-1-1 ledger with a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He has appeared in four games with Toledo this season, showing a 2-2-0 record with a 2.78 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

