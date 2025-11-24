Barre-Boulet, Felhaber Each Notch a Pair in 5-2 Win over Roadrunners

Published on November 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado forwards Alex Barre-Boulet and Tye Felhaber each netted a pair of goals, while fellow forward Luke Toporowski notched two assists, as the Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 5-2 on Sunday. Goaltender Isak Posch earned his eighth win of the season in net, making 35 saves on 37 shots, as Colorado's top-ranked penalty-kill finished a perfect 5-for-5 on the afternoon.

Colorado would net the game's first goal just 59 seconds into the contest, as Barre-Boulet tracked down a loose puck in the low slot and fed it past goalie Matthew Villalta, putting the Eagles on top, 1-0.

The Roadrunners would provide an answer just 51 seconds later, as forward Daniil But lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, tying the game at 1-1.

The momentum would swing back just 24 seconds later when forward Reilly Connors cut to the top of the crease before deflecting a centering feed into the back of the net. The goal was Connors' second tally of the season and put Colorado back on top, 2-1.

A mishandled puck by Villalta in the crease allowed Felhaber to bury a shot from the low slot, stretching Colorado's advantage to 3-1 at the 8:16 mark of the first period.

Still leading 3-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would keep their foot planted on the gas. Barre-Boulet collected a pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle before hammering home a one-timer, pushing Colorado's lead to 4-1 at the 9:38 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would go on to kill off a pair of Tucson power plays and left for the second intermission still on top, 4-1.

The Roadrunners would finally respond when defenseman Montana Onyebuchi buried a shot from the top of the left-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 4-2 at the 6:59 mark of the third period.

As time wound down in the contest, Tucson would pull Villalta in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Felhaber who would connect with an empty-netter, securing the 5-2 score with 19 seconds left to play in the game.

Villalta suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 27 shots, as the Roadrunners finished 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

