The Fur Will Fly on Teddy Bear Toss Saturday
Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors 27th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 and Three-Way Chevrolet is set for Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Fans are encouraged to bring two (or more!) new stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Condors first goal. All of the bears will be collected and donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California. On Monday, the bears will be counted and disseminated to dozens of nonprofit organizations in Kern County to help kids in times of need or over the holidays.
Join us at 5 p.m. for the City of Bakersfield Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the plaza pre-game. Doors for Teddy Bear Toss open at 6 p.m. and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Do not delay!
