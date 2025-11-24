Checkers Sign Goaltender Louis Domingue

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers have signed goaltender Louis Domingue to a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Domingue, 33, has appeared in 11 games this season with Sibir Novosibirsk of the KHL, posting a 3.83 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. The St-Hyacinthe, QC, native has appeared in 226 AHL games over 11 seasons, including 28 with the Hartford Pack in 2024-25. In the AHL, Domingue boasts a record of 101-89-27 with a goals-against average of 2.81 and a save percentage of .907.

Originally drafted in the fifth round (138th overall) by the Phoenix Coyotes, Domingue has suited up for 144 NHL games with Phoenix/Arizona, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Vancouver, Calgary, Pittsburgh and New York (Rangers).

Domingue joins Charlotte goaltenders Cooper Black and Kirill Gerasimyuk on the Checkers roster.







American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.