Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, and Community Foundation to Host 13th Annual Turkey Donation with the Rescue Mission of Utica

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, the Save of the Day Foundation, and the Community Foundation are once again teaming up to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need in the Utica area. Today, Monday, November 24th at 1:30 pm, over 200 Thanksgiving meals-including turkeys, canned vegetables, potatoes, and cooking pans-will be donated to the Rescue Mission of Utica by Comets players, coaches, and staff. The Save of the Day Foundation and the Community Foundation partnered to purchase the turkeys from local market Chanatry's, a great local partner.

"Every year since 2013, Rob Esche, The Save of the Day Foundation and the Utica Comets organization have provided hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need. This has had an immeasurable impact on the local community and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the Comets again this year," said Ernie Talarico, Director of Operation for the Rescue Mission.

Comets President Robert Esche added, "The Comets are excited to continue this tradition with the Rescue Mission again this year. Our entire organization is grateful for the opportunity to give back to families in need by providing meals during the holiday season."

The meals will be delivered by Utica Comets players, coaches, and staff, highlighting the organization's ongoing dedication to supporting community members during the holiday season.

Since 1980, the Rescue Mission has remained committed to meeting the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those seeking assistance. Operating 24/7, the Mission provides invaluable support to families, ensuring they have a warm meal and holiday spirit throughout the year.







