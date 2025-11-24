Syracuse Crunch Partner with Comfort to Present Comfort Zone

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Comfort to present the Comfort Zone at Crunch home games throughout the 2025-26 season.

The Comfort Zone is an initiative that benefits area nonprofit organizations. As part of the initiative, Comfort will donate 10 tickets to each Crunch home game to host local charitable groups.

"At Comfort, we're proud to support the communities we serve-especially programs that make a difference for local youth," said Jason Passante, Corporate Marketing Director at Comfort. "Partnering with local area non-for-profits through the Syracuse Crunch is an incredible opportunity to give back and strengthen our connection with the Syracuse community. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating local jobs and reinvesting in the communities across New York State that we're proud to call home."

Local nonprofit organizations can submit a request to be part of the Comfort Zone through the Crunch website at www.syracusecrunch.com/comfortzone.

Established in 1979 and headquartered in Syracuse, Comfort is family owned and operated home remodeling company and has been serving the Upstate New York community for over 46 years. Initially starting as a replacement window company, Comfort is the top window manufacturer in New York State and has expanded its home improvement services over the years to include door replacement, siding, bathroom remodeling, roofing, sunrooms, decks, and more. Comfort now employs over 500 people across its Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, and Buffalo locations. Taking pride in being The Name You Know, The People You Trust; Comfort has also been awarded an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is the only company in New York State that has been awarded its top honor of "BBB Torch Award for Ethics" a total of 6 times (2005, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2020 and 2025).

