Belleville Sens Backing BGH Cancer Clinic on 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend

Published on November 24, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce details for the club's 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives, which this season, will run across two games, this weekend at CAA Arena.

The Senators will host their 2025 Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend on Saturday, November 29, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 30, at 3:00 p.m., when they host the Providence Bruins (AHL Affiliate of the Boston Bruins), with funds raised benefitting the Dr. Douglas A. MacIntosh Cancer Clinic at Belleville General Hospital.

Over the course of the weekend, the Senators and fans will raise funds and recognize people in the Bay of Quinte community who are battling Cancer, have fought the disease, or are continuing the fight by supporting local cancer patients and staff. Among those acknowledgements, the Senators are proud to welcome Natalie Hart, a longtime nurse at the BGH Cancer Centre, for the ceremonial puck drop on Saturday. For Sunday's ceremonial faceoff, the Sens will be joined by Cancer patient John Smale, who is celebrating the completion of his chemotherapy treatment at BGH earlier this month, and continues to be involved with the cancer clinic and its peer support programs.

Fans can take part in our opening ceremonies by filling out their own Belleville Sens "I Fight For" cards before the game, with plenty of other ways to show their support or donate. First off, the Sens will be wearing specialty warm-up jerseys for both games presented by MacKay Insurance, which will be auctioned via DASH Online Auctions from November 29 through to December 3rd. Fans will also be able to purchase customized Hockey Fights Cancer locker room name bars via DASH, which can be kept as a memento or given as a gift for a friend or loved one.

Plus, players will use commemorative, limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer pucks during warm-ups. Pucks left over and not handed out by players during warm-up will be available for purchase during both games while supplies last. The Sens are also holding a Chuck-A-Puck fundraiser in support of the BGHF.

More information on fundraising options and everything else happening around the rink this weekend can be found on the Belleville Sens Hockey Fights Cancer webpage.

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







