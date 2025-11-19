Parsons' Shutout Boosts Senators to Fourth Straight Win

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back home for their first ever school day game against the Toronto Marlies, securing a 4-0 win.

A sold out CAA Arena filled with thousands of local kids provided the perfect atmosphere for a rivalry of this tenure, and the Senators were the first to get on the board. A streaking Oskar Pettersson blasted a shot into the top-left corner past Artur Akhtyamov, putting the Senators up 1-0. Not long after, the Senators' scoring continued, this time on the power play. Sustained pressure in the Marlies' zone from Philippe Daoust and Arthur Kaliyev helped set up a Carter Yakemchuk one-timer to make it 2-0.

Period two went scoreless but saw the Senators get two power play's and generate ten shots outshooting the Marlies by four going into the final frame of hockey.

The third period not only saw the Senators continue to apply pressure but also extend their lead. A long stretch pass from Scott Harrington found Arthur Kaliyev, who buried his ninth of the season and extending his goal streak to six games, setting a franchise record for the most consecutive games with a goal. An empty-netter from Jan Jenik with under two minutes remaining made it 4-0 and capped off a dominant win.

This fourth straight victory for the Senators came on the back of Jackson Parsons' first shutout and third win of the year.

Belleville will host the Marlies again next month on December 3rd at CAA Arena, kicking off their fifth matchup of the season with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Senators head back on the road for a four-game trip, beginning in Laval this Friday at Place Bell, where they will take on the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at 7:00 p.m.

Fast Facts:

#10 Philippe Daoust has assists in back-to-back games

#14 Scott Harrington added an assist giving him three points on the season

#24 Jan Jenik scored, he now has four points in seven games

#26 Carter Yakemchuk had one goal and an assist

#31 Jackson Parsons saved 25 of 25 for his first shutout

#32 Oskar Pettersson netted his third goal on the year

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored and now holds the record for most consecutive games with a goal at six

The Senators have won four games in a row

The first ever school day game was a sold out crowd at 4109 fans

