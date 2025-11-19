Bears Roster Moves Sees Trio Sent to Stingrays

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced that forwards Ludwig Persson and Patrick Thomas have been re-assigned from Hershey to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Additionally, the Bears have loaned defenseman Connor Mayer to South Carolina.

Persson, 22, is in his first full season of professional hockey in North America, and has collected one assist in seven games with the Bears.

The Capitals selected Persson in the third round (85th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He recorded 12 points (4g, 12a) in 52 games with Jukurit (Finland-1) last season, which ranked second on the team in scoring among players 21-years-old and younger.

Thomas, 21, has skated in six contests with Hershey, tallying one goal.

In 2023-24, Thomas recorded a career-best 104 points (27g, 77a) in 66 games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he served as team captain. He was Washington's fourth-round selection (104th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Mayer, 26, made his Bears debut on Nov. 16 against Lehigh Valley, scoring the game-clinching goal in Hershey's 2-1 overtime win over the Phantoms, his lone AHL appearance this season. The defenseman returns to the Stingrays, where he has posted one assist in nine games in the current campaign.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Hershey returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for its traditional Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. All fans in attendance that night are welcome to participate in the postgame Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot on ice.







American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.