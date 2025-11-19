Iowa Hangs on to Defeat Texas in Des Moines

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars face off with the Iowa Wild

(Texas Stars, Credit: Iowa Wild) Texas Stars face off with the Iowa Wild(Texas Stars, Credit: Iowa Wild)

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, dropped the final game of a three-game road trip 3-1 against the Iowa Wild on Tuesday night at Casey's Center despite a third period goal from Arttu Hyry.

Iowa gained an early lead in the first period when Nicolas Aubé-Kubel shot a one-timer from the right face-off circle. At first it looked like Stars netminder Remi Poirier had made the save, catching the puck midair. Upon review, it was determined the puck had crossed the line 3:13 into the first period. Four minutes later Hunter Haight scored from the slot to double Iowa's lead.

Texas held Iowa to only four shots in the middle frame but the Stars were unable to score at the other end, as Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj stopped 11 shots he faced in the frame.

Just under six minutes into the third period Riley Heidt was called for hooking, putting the Stars on the power play. Cross Hanas set Hyry up with a pass from the right of the crease and he scored on a one-timer from the slot to put Texas on the board and cut Iowa's lead in half.

Texas pulled Poirier for an extra attacker late in regulation, but Haight scored on the empty net to put the Wild up two. The Stars were unable to mount a comeback and fell 3-1.

Poirier took the loss after stopping 20 of 22 shots. Hlavaj saved 23 of 24 for the win.

The Stars will return to Cedar Park on Friday and Saturday to battle the Rockford IceHogs at 7:00 pm both nights. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.