Youth Leads Way in Condors 5-2 Win
Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (7-5-3, 17pts) erased two deficits and won their sixth straight on home ice, 5-2, over the Calgary Wranglers (8-7-2, 18pts) on Tuesday night. Quinn Hutson (1g-2a) and Atro Leppanen (3a) had three point night while Isaac Howard (2g) and Josh Samanski (1g-1a) each had multi-point evenings.
Martin Frk gave Calgary a lead at 4:03 of the first period off a scramble in front. It was quickly answered on the next shift, 22 seconds later, when Isaac Howard (1st) redirected a Quinn Hutson pass home at hte goal mouth. The game headed to the intermission tied at 1-1.
The teams exchanged power play goals in the second period with the Condors responding to a Wranglers opener with Hutson's seventh of the season on the man advantage at 5:35. Just over a minute later Josh Samanski (3rd) gave the Condors a 3-2 lead off a rebound.
Howard (2nd) and Roby Jarventie (7th) put the game away with empty-net goals in the third period for the 5-2 final.
Hutson has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last five games while Viljami Marjala has 11 points (2g-9a) in his last 11. The former is now tied for the AHL rookie scoring lead. Samanski has three multi-point games in his last five games. Connor Ingram stopped 25 of 27 shots for the win.
UP NEXT
The Condors begin a home-and-home with Ontario on the road Friday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield hosts the Reign Saturday at 7 p.m. for Princess Night. (Click here for tickets)
