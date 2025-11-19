Big Time Barons Return as Monsters Turn Back the Clock Thursday and Saturday

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will tap into hockey history transforming to the Cleveland Barons when the Hershey Bears visit Rocket Arena on Thursday, November 20, and Saturday, November 22, with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets for both games are available at clevelandmonsters.com/promo.

The historic homestand marks the start of the American Hockey League's 90th Anniversary Celebration bringing back two storied franchises for a memorable matchup. The Barons and Bears met in the Calder Cup Playoffs 12 times including the Finals in 1941, 1945 and 1954 where Cleveland won all three titles.

The team will debut throwback threads for seven select home and away games beginning Thursday night. These jerseys honor a dominant era of Cleveland Barons hockey when future legends passed through Cleveland Arena, including AHL Hall of Famer Fred Glover whose iconic number 9 is incorporated into the reimagined Barons logo featured for this series. The number 9 also represents the Barons' nine Calder Cup championships which when combined with the Monsters' 2016 Calder Cup title ranks Cleveland as the city with the second-most AHL championships in league history. Fans will be able to bid on the player worn jerseys during a special auction at the conclusion of the league's 90-year celebration on Fan Salute Day in April. For the full Barons jersey schedule and more information on the design elements, please visit clevelandmonsters.com/barons.

Fans can secure a replica jersey both online and in person while supplies last through Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. Additionally, Center Ice will feature a Barons Collection throughout the homestand with headwear, sweatshirts and T-shirts in store and online at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

The sights and sounds of Rocket Arena will bring fans down memory lane including photo displays and the revival of The Big Time Barons fight song. Fans will have the opportunity to grab a throwback program through DASH starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday with 1,964 available for $5 in recognition of the last Barons championship. 90 of the programs will be signed by players and randomly placed in the total in honor of the AHL's 90th Anniversary.

Families of some notable Barons alumni will join the team for VIP Puck Drops throughout the homestand including Al Sutphin's grandsons James and Jeff Leitch and Fred Thurier's son Greg Thurier. Sutphin was the visionary owner of the Cleveland Barons from 1934 to 1949, and built the landmark Cleveland Arena in 1937 to host his club. Fred "the Fox" Thurier was a star center for the Barons and a top performer in AHL, recording 319 goals, 425 assists and 744 points over 642 AHL games helping the Barons to Calder Cup victories in 1948 and 1951.

The Barons were one of the most dominant franchises in AHL history, becoming a powerhouse from the 1930s through the 1960s. Playing at the historic Cleveland Arena, the Barons captured nine Calder Cup championships and consistently set the standard for excellence both on the ice and at the box office. Their success helped establish Cleveland as one of the most passionate and influential hockey markets in North America, laying the groundwork for today's strong hockey culture embodied by the Cleveland Monsters.







American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.