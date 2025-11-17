Belleville Bags Six Points on Three-Game New York State Road Trip

Belleville Senators goaltender Jackson Parsons

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators goaltender Jackson Parsons

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators put together their best road trip of the season, so far, last week. The Sens claimed points in Rochester against the Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), in Utica against the Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils), and in Syracuse against the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning). After bringing those six points back home across the border, Belleville enters this new week of play in fourth place in the North Division and holds a three-point lead on fifth-place Toronto, who they'll see on Wednesday. Belleville is just one point behind third-place Syracuse, and three points off the division lead held by Rochester and Laval.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025: Belleville Senators - 6 @ Rochester Americans - 4Ã¯Â»Â¿

The Belleville Senators took a four-goal lead and then survived a late push from the Rochester Americans to pick up a 6-4 win and kick off their three-game road trip through New York State on Wednesday. Arthur Kaliyev led the way for the Senators with a pair of goals, while Wyatt Bongiovanni, Phil Daoust, Jamieson Rees (in his first game back from injury), and Jan Jenik also scored. Hunter Shepard earned the win in net, stopping 38 of 42 shots he faced.

Friday, November 14, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Utica Comets - 3 (SO)

After staving off a comeback in Rochester on Wednesday, the Belleville Sens made a comeback of their own on Friday night in Utica, erasing a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 in a shootout. Belleville's goals were scored by Xavier Bourgault, Landen Hookey (his first AHL tally), and Arthur Kaliyev, with Hunter Shepard stopping 25 shots against, including 10 in overtime, to pick up the win in net. Shepard would also turn away four of five shooters in the shootout, with Stephen Halliday and Bongiovanni scoring for the Sens.

Friday, November 15, 2025: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Syracuse Crunch - 1

The Senators capped their three-game New York State road trip with an emphatic 4-1 victory in Syracuse against the Crunch. Belleville took a 2-0 lead after the first period and never looked back, with Mark Duarte scoring his first two career American Hockey League goals, Xavier Bourgault, and Arthur Kaliyev scoring again. Rookie goaltender Jackson Parsons turned aside a career-high 34 saves for his second AHL victory.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Recent Transactions

Nov.11/25: #8 Mark Duarte (RW) - ADD - Signed to Professional Try Out from Allen (ECHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders

Points: 16 (T-3rd in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C) (1 G + 15 A)

Goals: 8 (T-3rd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 15 (2nd in AHL)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 5 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +4

#24 Jan Jenik (C)

Penalty Minutes: 28

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.10

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .911

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 4

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

This Week

Belleville is back home for one game mid-week, as they host the Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) on Wednesday morning at 10:30 for the club's first-ever School Day Game in front of 4,000+ students from across the Bay of Quinte Region. After that, they'll head to Laval to take on the Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for two games this weekend, then it's off to Winnipeg, where they'll play the Manitoba Moose (AHL Affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) next week. The Sens are back home again on November 29 and 30th against the Providence Bruins for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

