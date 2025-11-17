Jagger Firkus Named Howie's Hockey TapeAHL Player of the Week

Published on November 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jagger Firkus has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 16, 2025.

Firkus collected seven points over his last three games by way of four goals and three assists. The 21-year-old forward recorded his first professional hat trick on Saturday in Coachella Valley's 6-3 loss to Bakersfield and added another goal on Sunday in the Firebirds' 5-2 victory over the Canucks.

With the goal on Sunday, Firkus extended his point streak to six-straight games and has totaled 11 points during that span (5 goals, 6 assists, +5 rating). Firkus is currently tied for the league lead in scoring with 18 points in 14 games. The Irma, Alberta native was selected in the second round (35th overall) by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.