Melanson's First Pro Hat Trick Helps Firebirds Down Canucks, 5-2

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-2. Jacob Melanson netted three goals, and Jagger Firkus extended his point streak to six straight games in the victory that improves the Firebirds' record to 7-5-2-0.

After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, Jacob Melanson capitalized on a powerplay by wiring a shot past goaltender Aku Koskenvuo for his fourth of the season. Melanson's goal was assisted by Oscar Molgaard and Ty Nelson at 14:16. Coachella Valley took the lead at 18:25 as J.R. Avon pushed the puck to the front of the net for Logan Morrison. Morrison waited out the play to find Jagger Firkus in front of an open net for his eighth goal of the season. The goal was Firkus' fourth over his last two games, putting him in the league lead in points with 18.

The Firebirds tacked on two more goals in the second period. Tyson Jugnauth beat Koskenvuo from the left circle to make it 3-1 with his second goal of the season. Ben Meyers, in his first game back from Seattle, picked up the helper along with Molgaard - his second of the game at 8:05. At 17:33, defenseman Zach Uens set up Mitchell Stephens at the near boards. Stephens fired the puck off the stick of Melanson for his second of the game to put the Firebirds up 4-1.

Abbotsford netted a late powerplay goal to pull back within two late in the third period, but Jacob Melanson took advantage of an empty net and recorded his first professional hat trick to seal a 5-2 win for Coachella Valley.

Goaltender Victor Ostman earned his third win of the season, stopping 19 of 20 Abbotsford shots. Ostman also recorded an assist on Melanson's empty net tally. This was the first time in franchise history that the Firebirds recorded hat tricks in back-to-back games.

Coachella Valley finished the game 1-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Canucks 28-20.







