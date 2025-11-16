Firkus Nets First Pro Hat Trick in Loss to Condors

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), were defeated by the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena by the final score of 6-3. Jagger Firkus scored his first professional hat trick as the Firebirds saw their four-game point streak come to an end in the defeat.

After falling behind 2-0 after the first period, Jagger Firkus finished off a 2-on-1 rush, depositing a feed from Jakov Novak just 2:04 into the middle frame to make it 2-1. J.R. Avon picked up the secondary assist on Firkus' first of the game and fifth of the season. Bakersfield added two more goals before Firkus put home a rebound following a Lukas Dragicevic shot at 17:54. Roby Jarventie netted his second goal of the game to re-up the Condors' lead to three with 15 seconds remaining in the second.

Following Quinn Hutson's second goal of the game for Bakersfield, Coachella Valley went to the powerplay. Firkus got a drop pass from Logan Morrison and muscled the puck through goaltender Matt Tomkins to net his third goal of the game with 1:54 remaining in the third period.

Firkus Fast Facts

Firkus' three-goal performance propelled him into a first-place tie for the most points in the AHL (13 games played, 7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points). The Irma, Alberta native is currently riding a five-game point streak and has recorded 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) during the stretch.

The two teams racked up a combined 92 minutes of penalties in the game with the Firebirds collecting 56 and the Condors being responsible for 36.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 21 saves on 27 as Firebirds' record falls to 6-5-2-0.

Coachella Valley finished game 1-for-4 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Condors 31-27.







