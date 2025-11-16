Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jakob Pelletier to Syracuse Crunch

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens to the Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in 13 games for the Crunch this season, tallying five goals and 14 points. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads all Syracuse skaters with nine assists and four power-play goals (tied), while his 14 points rank second. Pelletier has played a total of 152 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, posting 56 goals and 144 points.

Pelletier was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Roelens, 22, has skated in 11 games with the Solar Bears this season earning six goals and three assists. He played in 35 games with the Crunch last season tallying six goals and two assists. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound center also appeared in 16 contests with the Solar Bears recording one goal and two assists.

Prior to his professional career Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

