Rangers and Wolf Pack Complete Series of Transactions

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Scott Morrow from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Additionally, the team has also assigned forward Gabe Perreault to the Wolf Pack.

Drury also announced that the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Callum Tung to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Rangers Associate General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Chris Ortiz from loan to the Bison.

Morrow, 23, has appeared in eleven games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording two points (1 g, 1 a). He notched his first goal with the club on the power play on Nov. 7 at Laval.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

The native of Darien, CT, was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40 th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Perreault, 20, has scored ten points (5 g, 5 a) in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season. He currently leads the team in goals (5), assists (5), and points (10), and has recorded a +7 +/- rating.

The native of Sherbrooke, QC, has also dressed in three games with the Rangers this season. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, in the club's victory over the Nashville Predators on Nov. 10.

Perreault was selected in the first round, 23 rd overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Tung, 21, has appeared in seven games with the Bison this season. During those seven games, Tung has posted a record of 4-1-2 with a .921 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average.

The native of Port Moody, BC, appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack a season ago after turning pro. He went 1-1-0 with an .893 save percentage and 2.28 goals against average.

Ortiz, 24, scored a career-high 34 assists and 39 points (5 g, 34 a) in 45 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season.

The native of Boisbriand, QC, has skated in two games with the Wolf Pack this season and two games with the Bison. He has a pair of assists with the Bison.

The 6', 185-pound defenseman has appeared in 49 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Providence Bruins, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring 12 points (1 g, 11 a).

