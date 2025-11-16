P-Bruins Blanked by Rocket

Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were blanked by the Laval Rocket 2-0 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. This was just the second loss of the season for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

A cross-crease pass found the stick of Joe Dunlap at the right post, where his diving redirection found the back of the net to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 6:32 remaining in the second period.

With 40 seconds left, Laurent Dauphin scored on the empty net from the length of the ice.

Stats

Providence's five game winning streak ended.

This was the second time this season the P-Bruins have been shutout.

DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

The P-Bruins fall to 12-2-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, November 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

