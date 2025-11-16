P-Bruins Blanked by Rocket
Published on November 16, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were blanked by the Laval Rocket 2-0 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. This was just the second loss of the season for the P-Bruins.
How It Happened
A cross-crease pass found the stick of Joe Dunlap at the right post, where his diving redirection found the back of the net to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 6:32 remaining in the second period.
With 40 seconds left, Laurent Dauphin scored on the empty net from the length of the ice.
Stats
Providence's five game winning streak ended.
This was the second time this season the P-Bruins have been shutout.
DiPietro stopped 25 of 26 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.
The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
The P-Bruins fall to 12-2-0-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, November 21 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
