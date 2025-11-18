Golden Boy Boxing Kicks off 2026 Fight Schedule at Acrisure Arena on January 16

Published on November 18, 2025

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CALIF. - Golden Boy Promotions will kick off its 2026 fight calendar with a bang, rolling out a slate of high-stakes rematches to open the new year. Headlining the card, NABO Welterweight Champion Alexis "Lex" Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs) and NABF Welterweight Champion Raul "El Cugár" Curiel (16-0-1, 13 KOs) will finally settle the score after their heated first meeting ended in a draw. The 12-round showdown between the two top contenders will take place Friday, January 16, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

"January 16th isn't a new fight, it's Round 13," said Alexis Rocha. "Curiel and I left something unfinished, and this time I'm not stopping until there's no doubt left in anyone's mind. He's going to feel everything I've carried since that night. At Acrisure Arena, I'm ending this story - permanently."

"I am very excited to continue to build my legacy, be able to fight and continue this boxing saga," said Raul Curiel. "I am filled with emotions knowing that I will represent Mexico and my hometown of Tampico."

"We're kicking off our 2026 fight calendar with the kind of high-impact, high-stakes rematches fans demanded we run back," said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. "January 16 will bring classic Golden Boy excitement and showcase the Coachella Valley's next generation of stars we've been shaping from the ground up."

Tickets for Ortiz vs. Lubin are priced at $200, $150, $100, $50, and $25, excluding applicable service charges. A limited number of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available, which include exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

Additionally, Acrisure Arena invites fans to enhance their concert experience by upgrading to the Compound, an exclusive outdoor VIP premium space just steps from the action. The Compound offers a hosted full-service bar (spirits for purchase), a generous buffet, and unique amenities such as cozy fire pits, mini golf, bocce ball, and more. Learn more HERE and purchase upgrades for this event, HERE.

On the undercard, Coachella Valley's Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) and Tijuana's Jorge "El Niño Dorado" Chavez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) will meet in a rematch that could define the next phase of their careers. The super bantamweight clash is scheduled for 10 rounds.

"I feel blessed to be making an appearance in this new arena," said Manuel Flores. "I am ready to showcase in this rematch that we are on different levels."

"Everyone knows I won our last fight," said Jorge Chavez. "Manuel knows this, the fans know this, his team knows this and more importantly I know this. Now it's my job to take this out of the judges' hands and to show Manuel once and for all who the real winner is between us."

Fresh off a majority draw in a Southern California showdown in December 2024, Alexis "LEX" Rocha once again proved why he remains one of the welterweight division's most exciting and resilient fighters. His headlining duel with Raul Curiel at Toyota Arena delivered nonstop action and further cemented Rocha's reputation for grit and entertainment. Rocha entered that bout after recapturing the NABO Welterweight title in July 2024 with a thrilling victory over Santiago Dominguez. That win marked a strong rebound from his October 2023 loss to Giovani Santillan, which ended a successful stretch in which he defended the NABO title three times.

Before that setback, Rocha had built major momentum by claiming the NABO Welterweight title with a win over Luis Alberto Veron in July 2022. That triumph followed an impressive 2022 campaign that included three consecutive knockout victories, highlighted by a dominant performance against Blair Cobbs. Rocha met his first defeat in October 2020 against Rashidi Ellis, but the loss came only after he had already proven his pedigree by winning the WBC Continental Americas Welterweight Title in 2018 and successfully defending it in the years that followed. He began his professional career with Golden Boy in early 2016, making a statement with a knockout debut against Jordan Rosario. That launch came on the heels of an exceptional amateur run in which Rocha became a six-time national champion and, at just 14 years old, the youngest fighter ever to win Junior Olympics gold in 2012. Now at 28, the southpaw keeps advancing through the division, powered by determination, resilience and a reputation for delivering action.

In his latest outing, Raul "El Cugar" Curiel made a powerful statement in a WBA title eliminator on the Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chavez Jr. PPV card, overwhelming previously unbeaten Victor Rodriguez at the Honda Center. A precise right uppercut in the fourth round changed the fight dramatically, leading to a stoppage win and marking an impressive debut under trainer Robert Garcia. That performance followed Curiel's breakthrough moment in December 2024, when he battled Alexis Rocha to a thrilling 12-round majority draw. The action-packed fight elevated his profile and helped cement his standing among the welterweight elite. He now holds top-15 rankings across all major sanctioning bodies - No. 3 by the WBC and the WBA, No. 6 by the IBF, No. 13 by the WBO, and No. 7 by The Ring Magazine - all while maintaining an undefeated professional record of 16 wins, one draw, and 14 knockouts.

Curiel turned professional in February 2017 under manager Frank Espinoza and Golden Boy, rising through the ranks on the strength of his power and steady dominance. Before turning professional, Curiel built an outstanding amateur resume representing Tamaulipas, Mexico. Beginning at just 15 years old, he quickly emerged as a force on the international stage, capturing gold at the 2012 AIBA World Championships, the 2013 Olympic Cup Championships, and Washington D.C. 's 2013 Golden Gloves Tournament. His strong run in the 2015 World Series of Boxing earned him a place on Mexico's 2016 Olympic team, where he competed in the light welterweight division at the Rio de Janeiro Games. With his sights now set on a world title, "El Cugar" remains a serious threat in the welterweight division.

In his most recent performance, Manny "Gucci Manny" Flores battled to a majority draw in a headline showdown against San Diego's Jorge Chavez at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, leaving fans and fighters eager for an immediate rematch. The ten-round clash between two of Golden Boy's brightest rising stars delivered nonstop action and lived up to the hype. Representing Coachella, CA, Flores has become a standout in the super bantamweight division. After debuting in June 2017, he quickly made a name for himself with an aggressive style and explosive power, stringing together an impressive winning streak. Despite a setback in June 2023 with a unanimous decision loss to Walter Santibanes, Flores has bounced back spectacularly, winning five consecutive fights by knockout. Training under Joel and Antonio Diaz at Diaz Training Camp alongside world-class talent like Israil Madrimov, Murodjon Akhmadaliev, and Bektemir Melikuziev, Flores continues to refine his skills. With his current momentum and determination, he is on track for bigger opportunities in the super bantamweight division.

Jorge "El Niño Dorado" Chavez delivered a standout performance against Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores, fighting to a 10-round majority draw in front of a roaring Coachella crowd in his latest outing. Facing one of the toughest challenges of his career in enemy territory, Chavez remained composed and confident, mixing technical skill with power, and leaving fans and fighters alike eager for an immediate rematch. Many observers felt he had done enough to claim victory. Hailing from Tijuana and based in San Diego, Jorge Chavez has rapidly established himself as one of Golden Boy Promotions' top rising stars. He turned professional in November 2021 and, after making a strong impression in his early fights, signed with Golden Boy in November 2023.In April 2025, Chavez thrilled fans with a dynamic performance against hard-hitting Brandon Douglas on the Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo undercard at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA. The eight-round contest reminded fans why 'El Niño Dorado' has become a must-watch every time he fights. Boasting a 60-7 amateur record, Chavez overcame the challenges of being an immigrant fighter with fewer opportunities to develop an extensive amateur background than many of his peers. Known for his sharp technical skills and power, he trains under Hector Lopez in Santa Ana alongside top talents like Alexis Rocha. With an unbeaten professional record and growing momentum, Chavez is quickly emerging as one of the super bantamweight division's most exciting fighters.







