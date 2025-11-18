Bridgeport Islanders Announce Partnership with Splash Car Wash as the Official Car Wash of the Team and Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Splash Car Wash, naming the company the Official Car Wash of both the team and the arena for the 2025-2026 season.

This partnership features LED Ring signage during every Bridgeport Islanders home game and introduces the exciting new "Splash Zone of the Game"- a fan-favorite promotion where one lucky row will win free car washes courtesy of Splash Car Wash at select games this season.

The centerpiece of the partnership is a fully branded arena entrance tunnel, transformed into an immersive Splash Car Wash experience that brings the brand to life. From brushes to mitter curtains, fans will feel like they're driving right through a car wash on their way to the ice. Splash has also customized a private suite inside the arena, offering a unique hospitality space for employees, and customers to enjoy games and live events all season long.

In addition to their presence at games, Splash Car Wash is also the Official Car Wash of the 2026 Bridgeport, CT Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live© Event, taking place at Total Mortgage Arena on May 2nd and 3rd. Through a partnership with Family Live Entertainment and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live©, Splash will be featured in several exciting activations, including an on-floor presence during the official Pre-Show event and an outdoor Monster Truck display at a Splash Car Wash location.

"We're thrilled to partner with Total Mortgage Arena, a place that brings our community together through excitement, energy, and unforgettable experiences," said Dan Petrelle, CEO at Splash Car Wash. "At Splash, we're all about creating moments that make people feel good - whether that's driving a freshly washed car or cheering for your favorite team. This partnership is a perfect way to keep that spirit shining."

The collaboration reflects both organizations shared commitment to community engagement and enhancing the fan experience through creative, feel-good activations that connect with fans in new and meaningful ways.

"We're excited to welcome Splash Car Wash into our family of partners," said Joe Dolan, SVP of Business Operations for the Bridgeport Islanders and Total Mortgage Arena. "They're deeply connected to the communities we serve, and together we're creating memorable touchpoints that start the moment fans walk through the doors."







