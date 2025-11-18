Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wands and Wizards Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, November 18, plans for Wands and Wizards Knight presented by M Resort, which will take place this Saturday, Nov. 22. Henderson will take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. PT.

The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a mystery house sorting scarf courtesy of M Resort. Each scarf comes sealed inside an opaque bag and features one of four distinct color patterns - red, blue, green, or yellow. When fans open their bag, they'll discover which House they have been "sorted" into for the night. Fans are welcome to trade with friends or other attendees if they have a personal favorite!

Additionally, fans can purchase a Wizard's Wand Bundle that includes a ticket to the game, a guaranteed house sorting scarf, and an exclusive HSK light up wand courtesy of M Resort. This offer is available only through this link. A limited number of Wizard's Wand Bundles remain.

The team will wear specialty Wands and Wizards jerseys, which will be available through an auction during the game. Fans who would like to participate in the Wands and Wizards jersey auction on Saturday, November 22 can visit HSKWandsWizards.givesmart.com or text 76278 to HSKWandsWizards to sign up and bid. The auction will open at 4:45 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. the same night. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Broadway Kids Academy and their theatre program.

The Sam & Ash Tiltyard will open at 4 p.m. with inflatables, yard games, and concessions. On the concourse a cast of fan-favorite wizarding characters from Critical Comic Cares will be roaming for photos and "spell training" throughout the night. Themed food and beverage offerings, including butter beer, will be available at select concessions stands. Toyota's photo booth located near Craggy Range will have Wands and Wizards themed items available for fans to take photos with.







