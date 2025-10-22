Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







Henderson - Henderson Silver Knights Head Coach Ryan Craig announced today, October 21, the Silver Knights' leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

Defenseman Jaycob Megna has been named the fifth captain in Silver Knights history. He will be joined by forwards Jonas Rondbjerg, Mitch McLain, and Kai Uchacz, who will serve as assistant captains.

Megna, 32, joined the Golden Knights organization prior to this season, his second stint with Vegas. Megna has served as captain for two AHL teams, doing so with the San Diego Gulls (2018-19) and the San Jose Barracuda (2020-22). He has also been an assistant captain with San Diego (2016-17) and the Chicago Wolves (2019-20).

The 6-foot-6 native of Plantation, Florida has appeared in 438 AHL games and 193 NHL games across a professional career that has spanned 11 seasons. He was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers last season, and he was with the Gulls in 2019 when the team made it to the Western Conference Final.

"Jaycob is a player who leads by example. What he preaches is what he practices," said Craig. "We are very proud of this leadership group and expect them to play an important role in guiding our young talent and helping us to establish a winning culture."

Rondbjerg, McLain, and Uchacz are all returning players on this season's roster.

Rondbjerg, 26, has been with the Silver Knights since the team's inaugural 2020-21 season. He is the franchise's all-time leader in games played, and he ranks second all-time in goals, assists, and points. McLain, 31, joined the Silver Knights prior to the 2024-25 season and has appeared in 373 career AHL games. Uchacz, 22, is in his second AHL season with Henderson and signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights last March.

Megna joins a list of Silver Knights captains that includes Patrick Brown (2020-21), Ryan Murphy (2020-21), Brayden Pachal (2021-23), and Jake Bischoff (2023-25).

The Silver Knights will welcome the San Diego Gulls to Lee's Family Forum on Friday night to open a three-game homestand. Friday's game will begin at 7pm PT, broadcast on The Spot-Vegas 34, 1230AM The Game, and FloHockey.







