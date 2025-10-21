Bears Battle Phantoms

Published on October 21, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, with a home-and-home set against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERS:

Goals: Henrik Rybinski (2)

Assists: Andrew Cristall, Calle Rosen, Henrik Rybinski, Bogdan Trineyev (2)

Points: Henrik Rybinski (4)

PIMs: Ivan Miroshnichenko (19)

Power-Play Goals: N/A

Shorthanded Goals: Ryan Chesley, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Patrick Thomas (1)

Plus/Minus: Henrik Rybinski (+4)

Shots: Graeme Clarke (17)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (1)

Shutouts: N/A

GAA: Garin Bjorklund (2.94)

SV%: Clay Stevenson (.888)

Only includes qualified players

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Oct. 20

Day off

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Practice, 11 a.m. at GIANT Center

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Practice, 11 a.m. at GIANT Center

Thursday, Oct. 23

Practice, 11 a.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Oct. 24

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Oct. 25

TBD

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Saturday, Oct. 18 - Hershey 5 vs. Springfield 1

Sunday, Oct. 19 - Hershey 1 vs. Springfield 5

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Friday, Oct. 24 at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night - All fans 14-and-under will receive a Trick-or-Treat bag upon entry and have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the concourse during pre-game and intermissions.

All times Eastern.

Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

LIVIN' HERE IN ALLENTOWN:

The Bears make their first trip of the season to PPL Center on Friday, where they won three of five matches during the 2024-25 regular season and earned seven of a possible 10 points, and the Bears split a pair of playoff games at PPL Center on their way to winning the best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinals series. Hershey won its preseason visit to Allentown by a score of 3-2 on Oct. 5 with a lineup containing many players on the current roster. The two teams will meet for a total of 10 times this season, with an even split of five games at each team's home venue.

RIP ROARIN' RYBINSKI:

Hershey forward Henrik Rybinski enters the week with the team goal and points lead among the active roster. The fourth-year pro notched his first multi-point game of the season in Saturday's 5-1 win over Springfield; last season, the Bears were 8-1-0-0 when he found the net, 19-8-2-0 when he got on the scoresheet, and 3-1-0-0 when he enjoyed a multi-point game.

MILESTONE MOMENTS:

This past weekend featured several firsts for many of Hershey's young players. Ilya Protas (1g, 1a) and Patrick Thomas (1g, 0a) collected their first pro points in Saturday's win, with Thomas' goal being the first game-winner scored by a Bear making their pro debut since Joe Snively netted the game-winner in a March 30, 2019 win against the Providence Bruins. On Sunday, Leon Muggli collected an assist on Henrik Rybinski's goal to give him his first career AHL point; Muggli had made his AHL debut with Hershey late last season.

SMALLMAN MAKES RETURN:

Spencer Smallman made his return to the lineup in last Saturday's 5-1 win over Springfield after missing the first two games of the season with an upper-body injury. The forward centered Hershey's first line in both games, earning an assist on Sheldon Rempal's first goal of Saturday's game. Smallman's helper marked the 100th assist of his pro career across the AHL and ECHL.

PHANTOMS FLUCTUATION:

With Ian Laperrière stepping into an advisory role with the parent Philadelphia Flyers in May and later departing the organization altogether for a scouting role with the New York Islanders in early September, former Phantoms assistant John Snowden has succeeded Laperrière as the bench boss in Lehigh Valley. Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin will serve as Snowden's assistant coaches on the Phantoms bench. Former Lehigh Valley video coach/assistant coach Bill Downey was also added to Hershey's staff during the offseason; Friday's game at PPL Center will mark the first time Downey is on the other side of the I-78 rivalry.

STINGRAYS SEASON GETS UNDERWAY:

Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, opened its season this past weekend with two wins, earning victories over Norfolk and Greenville. Bears-contracted goaltender Mitch Gibson made 20 saves and allowed one goal in a 2-1 win over the Admirals on Saturday. The Stingrays visit Savannah Thursday and Greenville on Saturday.

BEARS BITES:

Graeme Clarke is tied for second in the AHL with 17 shots on goal...Henrik Rybinski is tied for second in the AHL with a 66.7 shooting percentage (2-for-3)...Ryan Chesley is one of three AHL rookies with a shorthanded goal and leads all AHL players with two shorthanded points...Lehigh Valley's Devin Kaplan's four points are tied for fifth in rookie scoring.







